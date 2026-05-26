260521 Spangdahlem Radio News Medical Leaders Hold Annual Surgeon General Exercise

The following is a radio news report at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2026. U.S. Air Force medical leaders gathered for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Surgeon General annual tabletop exercise to align planning and strengthen medical readiness. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 06:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91962
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111721292.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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