A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Veterinary Clinic. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91921
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111716744.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Veterinary Clinic, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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