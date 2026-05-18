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    How Does AI Work

    How Does AI Work

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Audio by Capt. Abby Wilton 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    In Episode 2, Lt. Col. David Paddock is joined by Capt. Adam Knapp to pull back the curtain on how large language models function; from the raw data they're trained on, to the reward mechanisms that shape their behavior, to the inference stage where they generate responses. The episode breaks down four key capabilities that make modern LLMs so powerful: system prompts, chain-of-thought reasoning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and tool access. Hallucinations, reward hacking, and training biases are addressed honestly, along with practical guidance on how to use these tools with appropriate skepticism.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91910
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111713964.mp3
    Length: 00:32:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, How Does AI Work, by CPT Abby Wilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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