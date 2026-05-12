A radio news story highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The exercise brought together 31st FW and Italian emergency response agencies to rehearse a coordinated response to a simulated major accident, testing how teams communicate, respond, and operate under pressure. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 07:17
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91848
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705181.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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