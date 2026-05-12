(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.14.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s Major Accident Response Exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The exercise brought together 31st FW and Italian emergency response agencies to rehearse a coordinated response to a simulated major accident, testing how teams communicate, respond, and operate under pressure. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 07:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91848
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111705181.mp3
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Major Accident Response Exercise 2026, by A1C Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    partnerships
    Major Accident Response Exercise
    Emergency response
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio