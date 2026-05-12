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    High Noon Newscast - Yokota Air Base Police Week

    High Noon Newscast - Yokota Air Base Police Week

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    JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Alana Walker 

    AFN Tokyo

    High Noon newscast about events hosted in celebration of Police Week on Yokota Air Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 22:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91843
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111704978.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, High Noon Newscast - Yokota Air Base Police Week, by SrA Alana Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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