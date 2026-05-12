COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 14, 2026)
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield promote a behind-the-scenes tour of the Saikai Pearl Sea Resort Aquarium through MWR Travel & Tours, Apr. 14, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91841
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111704909.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITT Saikai Pearl Sea Resort Aquarium Tour PROMO, by PO2 Jack Pridham and SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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