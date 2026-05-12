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    ITT Saikai Pearl Sea Resort Aquarium Tour PROMO

    ITT Saikai Pearl Sea Resort Aquarium Tour PROMO

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Pridham and Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 14, 2026)
    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield promote a behind-the-scenes tour of the Saikai Pearl Sea Resort Aquarium through MWR Travel & Tours, Apr. 14, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rowan Dangerfield)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 20:53
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91841
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111704909.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITT Saikai Pearl Sea Resort Aquarium Tour PROMO, by PO2 Jack Pridham and SA Rowan Dangerfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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