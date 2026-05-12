AFN Sasebo High Noon: Hawaii Army National Guard, Philippine Air Force SME Exchange

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 14, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on a subject matter expert exchange held between Hawaii Army National Guard and Philippine Air Force aviators in the Philippines, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, (Apr. 14, 2026). The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 20:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91839
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111704897.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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