NEWSCAST May 8, 2026: MRF-D 26 Balabac Island & F-22 Raptors Arrive in Japan

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COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 8, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller reports on a joint maritime security exercise on Balabac Island, Philippines, and the arrival of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 8, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)