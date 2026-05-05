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    NEWSCAST May 8, 2026: MRF-D 26 Balabac Island & F-22 Raptors Arrive in Japan

    NEWSCAST May 8, 2026: MRF-D 26 Balabac Island & F-22 Raptors Arrive in Japan

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Audio by Seaman Kylie Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 8, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller reports on a joint maritime security exercise on Balabac Island, Philippines, and the arrival of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter aircraft at Kadena Air Base, Japan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 8, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 01:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91779
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689321.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST May 8, 2026: MRF-D 26 Balabac Island & F-22 Raptors Arrive in Japan, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Balabac Island
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    japan
    CFAS
    Kadena Air Base

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