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    Raven Conversations - WA National Guard 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer, with CW5 Marc Brackett

    Raven Conversations - WA National Guard 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer, with CW5 Marc Brackett

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by CW5 Marc Brackett, WA National Guard's 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer. Tune is as he shares his journey in the Washington Army National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 22:42
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91771
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689230.mp3
    Length: 00:33:22
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - WA National Guard 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer, with CW5 Marc Brackett, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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