In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by CW5 Marc Brackett, WA National Guard's 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer. Tune is as he shares his journey in the Washington Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91771
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689230.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:22
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - WA National Guard 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer, with CW5 Marc Brackett, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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