AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 26

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A radio news story highlighting 56th Rescue Squadron and Rescue Generation Squadron Exercise Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 20-30, 2026. The exercise was designed to rehearse 56th RQS night and day Weapons and Terminal Area Employment, focused on Casualty Evacuation fundamentals and helicopter-team live fire integration, while practicing integrating with Hungarian and Norwegian NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)