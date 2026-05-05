A radio news story highlighting 56th Rescue Squadron and Rescue Generation Squadron Exercise Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 20-30, 2026. The exercise was designed to rehearse 56th RQS night and day Weapons and Terminal Area Employment, focused on Casualty Evacuation fundamentals and helicopter-team live fire integration, while practicing integrating with Hungarian and Norwegian NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91764
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111686572.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 26, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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