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    AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 26

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 26

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting 56th Rescue Squadron and Rescue Generation Squadron Exercise Jolly Vihar 26 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, April 20-30, 2026. The exercise was designed to rehearse 56th RQS night and day Weapons and Terminal Area Employment, focused on Casualty Evacuation fundamentals and helicopter-team live fire integration, while practicing integrating with Hungarian and Norwegian NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 08:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91764
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111686572.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 26, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat Search and Rescue
    Readiness
    Jolly Vihar
    NATO
    Search and rescue
    special warfare

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