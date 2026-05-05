The following is a Spangdahlem Air Base radio news segment highlighting Desert Hammer 26-2, a field training exercise held at Camp Navajo, Arizona, May 1-3, 2026. The exercise focused on developing the Mission Ready Airmen skills, aeromedical mission-essential tasks and civil engineer Ready Airmen Training objectives of Airmen from the 944th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91762
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111686516.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260507 Spangdahlem Radio News Desert Hammer 26-2, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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