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    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF Ep 40 - Moments in Leadership with Dave Armstrong

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF Ep 40 - Moments in Leadership with Dave Armstrong

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Episode 40 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, with special guest U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Armstrong, host of the Moments in Leadership Podcast (https://www.themiloffice.com/; https://open.spotify.com/show/1hQl53NzCiJwlWS9xQZFw9).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 14:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91707
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111677766.mp3
    Length: 00:58:30
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF Ep 40 - Moments in Leadership with Dave Armstrong, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Guardians
    USSF
    Space Force
    CMSSF
    CMSSF John Bentivegna
    Perigee Podcast

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