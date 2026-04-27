Episode 40 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, with special guest U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Armstrong, host of the Moments in Leadership Podcast (https://www.themiloffice.com/; https://open.spotify.com/show/1hQl53NzCiJwlWS9xQZFw9).
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 14:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91707
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111677766.mp3
|Length:
|00:58:30
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF Ep 40 - Moments in Leadership with Dave Armstrong, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.