Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faces of the Force: Build Career Momentum – Charles Harris

Charles Harris, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center, Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense General Engineer, Contract Specialist.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91705
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111676910.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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