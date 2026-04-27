(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faces of the Force: Build Career Momentum – Charles Harris

    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faces of the Force: Build Career Momentum – Charles Harris

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Audio by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Charles Harris, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center, Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense General Engineer, Contract Specialist.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91705
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111676910.mp3
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faces of the Force: Build Career Momentum – Charles Harris, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio