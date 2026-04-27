The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA vehicle lease termination

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This podcast episode titled, SCRA Vehicle Lease Termination, is all about termination of vehicle leases by servicemembers who receive military orders to deploy or move. For more information on how the legal assistance office can help, members are encouraged to call our office at 801-777-6626.