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    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA vehicle lease termination

    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA vehicle lease termination

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    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Audio by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    This podcast episode titled, SCRA Vehicle Lease Termination, is all about termination of vehicle leases by servicemembers who receive military orders to deploy or move. For more information on how the legal assistance office can help, members are encouraged to call our office at 801-777-6626.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 12:16
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 91693
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111670872.mp3
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA vehicle lease termination, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Legal assistance
    legal assistance office
    75th Air Base Wing legal office

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