This podcast episode titled, SCRA Vehicle Lease Termination, is all about termination of vehicle leases by servicemembers who receive military orders to deploy or move. For more information on how the legal assistance office can help, members are encouraged to call our office at 801-777-6626.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 12:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|91693
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111670872.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Art of Law at Hill AFB - SCRA vehicle lease termination, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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