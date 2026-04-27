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    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Airmen Conduct Community Cleanups

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Airmen Conduct Community Cleanups

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.30.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the participation of 31st Fighter Wing Airmen in the 2026 community recycling efforts throughout municipalities surrounding Aviano Air Base, Italy. These events offer the opportunity for mutual assistance, ultimately enhancing the relationship of trust and strengthening the bond between Wyvern Nation and the local community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 07:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91687
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111670088.mp3
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Airmen Conduct Community Cleanups, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    31 FW
    community
    Partnership
    Volunteer
    Aviano Air Base
    Recycling

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