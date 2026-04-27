AFN Aviano Radio News: Aviano Airmen Conduct Community Cleanups

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A radio news story highlighting the participation of 31st Fighter Wing Airmen in the 2026 community recycling efforts throughout municipalities surrounding Aviano Air Base, Italy. These events offer the opportunity for mutual assistance, ultimately enhancing the relationship of trust and strengthening the bond between Wyvern Nation and the local community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)