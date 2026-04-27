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    AFN Souda Bay Newscast - Records and Chief Board Preparation Training

    AFN Souda Bay Newscast - Records and Chief Board Preparation Training

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    GREECE

    04.30.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelly M Agee 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 1, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee reports on a training on records management and Chief Board Preparation held by Chief Yeoman Russell Rodgers and Master Chief Master-at-Arms Daniel Arnoudse on April 24th in the Chief’s Mess, (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 06:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91686
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111670021.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Souda Bay Newscast - Records and Chief Board Preparation Training, by PO1 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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