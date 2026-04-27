AFN Souda Bay Newscast - Records and Chief Board Preparation Training

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 1, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee reports on a training on records management and Chief Board Preparation held by Chief Yeoman Russell Rodgers and Master Chief Master-at-Arms Daniel Arnoudse on April 24th in the Chief’s Mess, (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 06:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91686
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111670021.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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