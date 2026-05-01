Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 01, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91676" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The Coast Guard has been without pay for 76 days, and congress sent a bill funding the U.S. Coast Guard to President Trump. Also, in the Philippines some 17,000 troops from seven nations are training together in the Philippines. Lastly, the U.S. Coast Guard has ended the the search for five crew members lost at sea during Typhoon Sinlaku.