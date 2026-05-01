(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 01, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 01, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.30.2026

    Audio by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The Coast Guard has been without pay for 76 days, and congress sent a bill funding the U.S. Coast Guard to President Trump. Also, in the Philippines some 17,000 troops from seven nations are training together in the Philippines. Lastly, the U.S. Coast Guard has ended the the search for five crew members lost at sea during Typhoon Sinlaku.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91676
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111669748.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 01, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StarsandStripes
    Stars and Stripes Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio