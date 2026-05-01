In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The Coast Guard has been without pay for 76 days, and congress sent a bill funding the U.S. Coast Guard to President Trump. Also, in the Philippines some 17,000 troops from seven nations are training together in the Philippines. Lastly, the U.S. Coast Guard has ended the the search for five crew members lost at sea during Typhoon Sinlaku.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 02:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91676
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111669748.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 01, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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