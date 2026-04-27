AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Blue Ridge Conducts Multilateral Maritime Ops

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 30, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on U.S. 7th Fleet flagship Blue-Ridge class amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge's (LCC 19) participation in multilateral operations alongside Indo-Pacific allied and partner nations, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, (Apr. 30, 2026). The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 23:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91639
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111666150.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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