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    AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Blue Ridge Conducts Multilateral Maritime Ops

    AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Blue Ridge Conducts Multilateral Maritime Ops

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Audio by Seaman Joelle Angrand 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 30, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on U.S. 7th Fleet flagship Blue-Ridge class amphibious command ship USS Blue Ridge's (LCC 19) participation in multilateral operations alongside Indo-Pacific allied and partner nations, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, (Apr. 30, 2026). The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 23:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91639
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111666150.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Sasebo High Noon: USS Blue Ridge Conducts Multilateral Maritime Ops, by SN Joelle Angrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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