NCO Journal Podcast Episode 84: Battlefield Now

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Retired Sgt. Maj. Robert Nelson and and SGM Daniel Shealy join us to discuss their recently authored NCO Journal article, titled "Battlefield Now: Emerging Threats and Technologies." Topics discussed include the impact of drones, hypersonic weapons, deepfakes, and the realities of the cyber domain on the future battlefield.