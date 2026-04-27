Retired Sgt. Maj. Robert Nelson and and SGM Daniel Shealy join us to discuss their recently authored NCO Journal article, titled "Battlefield Now: Emerging Threats and Technologies." Topics discussed include the impact of drones, hypersonic weapons, deepfakes, and the realities of the cyber domain on the future battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 15:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91636
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111665147.mp3
|Length:
|01:05:31
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 84: Battlefield Now, by Santiago Zapata and SSG Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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