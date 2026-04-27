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    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 84: Battlefield Now

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 84: Battlefield Now

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    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Audio by Santiago Zapata and Staff Sgt. Owen Thez

    The NCO Journal

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Robert Nelson and and SGM Daniel Shealy join us to discuss their recently authored NCO Journal article, titled "Battlefield Now: Emerging Threats and Technologies." Topics discussed include the impact of drones, hypersonic weapons, deepfakes, and the realities of the cyber domain on the future battlefield.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 15:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91636
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111665147.mp3
    Length: 01:05:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 84: Battlefield Now, by Santiago Zapata and SSG Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drones
    cyber warfare
    NCOLCOE
    deepfakes

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