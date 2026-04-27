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    Dialogue Episode 55 – Building Advantage in the Indo-Pacific with Director Suzy Vares-Lum

    Dialogue Episode 55 – Building Advantage in the Indo-Pacific with Director Suzy Vares-Lum

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    In the Indo-Pacific, constant coordination often fails to translate into aligned action, leaving a critical gap between dialogue and real-world security outcomes. In Episode 55, Director Suzy Vares-Lum explains how building shared understanding, trust-based networks, and sustained engagement can turn dialogue into coordinated decisions that strengthen regional stability.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 19:51
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91635
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111665089.mp3
    Length: 01:01:53
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    strategy
    security cooperation
    outcomes
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Indo Pacific Command

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