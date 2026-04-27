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    Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 87. The Learning Curve - SOS Perspective

    Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 87. The Learning Curve - SOS Perspective

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    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Audio by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    In the latest AFJAGS podcast, Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Capt Joseph Ludmir, a recent graduate of Squadron Officer School (SOS), to provide a first-hand account of the newly redesigned SOS curriculum and experience. Captain Ludmir offers his perspective on the shift from traditional classroom instruction to interactive, hands-on war-gaming exercises. He discusses the physical and mental demands of the course, the importance of integrating with other career fields, and how JAGs can leverage their unique skills to contribute to the team.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:04
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91521
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111659242.mp3
    Length: 00:22:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 87. The Learning Curve - SOS Perspective, by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Squadron Officer School Training
    Air Force JAG School
    Air Force JAG Corps
    JAG Corps Attorney
    leadership

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