Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 87. The Learning Curve - SOS Perspective

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In the latest AFJAGS podcast, Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Capt Joseph Ludmir, a recent graduate of Squadron Officer School (SOS), to provide a first-hand account of the newly redesigned SOS curriculum and experience. Captain Ludmir offers his perspective on the shift from traditional classroom instruction to interactive, hands-on war-gaming exercises. He discusses the physical and mental demands of the course, the importance of integrating with other career fields, and how JAGs can leverage their unique skills to contribute to the team.