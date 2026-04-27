In the latest AFJAGS podcast, Maj Alexxa Pritchett is joined by Capt Joseph Ludmir, a recent graduate of Squadron Officer School (SOS), to provide a first-hand account of the newly redesigned SOS curriculum and experience. Captain Ludmir offers his perspective on the shift from traditional classroom instruction to interactive, hands-on war-gaming exercises. He discusses the physical and mental demands of the course, the importance of integrating with other career fields, and how JAGs can leverage their unique skills to contribute to the team.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 16:04
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91521
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111659242.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast - 87. The Learning Curve - SOS Perspective, by Maj. Alexxa Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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