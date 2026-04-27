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    Young Ace

    Young Ace

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Audio by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A radio profile story on Pfc. Alexander Walker, an Infantry Soldier and Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems operator with 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, acting as the opposing forces team challenging training forces in exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 15:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91510
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111658138.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Hometown: CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 84
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Young Ace, by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

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