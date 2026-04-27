A radio profile story on Pfc. Alexander Walker, an Infantry Soldier and Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems operator with 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, acting as the opposing forces team challenging training forces in exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 15:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91510
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111658138.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Hometown:
|CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|84
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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