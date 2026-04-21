A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Information Tours and Travel event: Tao Taiko Drum Performance Trip. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 00:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91466
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652540.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tao Drum Performance, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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