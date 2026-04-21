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    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 19 - Family

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 19 - Family

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode we get a chance to hear what military kids really think about being a purple star kids. We also spoke with some key spouses in honor of Military Spouse appreciation Month.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91409
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111643946.mp3
    Length: 00:39:10
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 19 - Family, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    Lightning Within 5
    Podcast

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