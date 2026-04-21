Lightning Within 5 - Episode 19 - Family

On this month's episode we get a chance to hear what military kids really think about being a purple star kids. We also spoke with some key spouses in honor of Military Spouse appreciation Month.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91409
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643946.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:10
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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