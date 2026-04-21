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    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 23 - Outstanding Airmen of the Year: MSgt Vasquez

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 23 - Outstanding Airmen of the Year: MSgt Vasquez

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen and Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode we sat down with Master Sgt. Brandon Vazquez, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants section chief, one of the Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year. We discuss what it takes to be a top tier leader and how to get out of your own way to achieve greatness.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91408
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111643925.mp3
    Length: 00:30:00
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 23 - Outstanding Airmen of the Year: MSgt Vasquez, by Jennifer Jensen and SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    USAF
    Tyndall
    AOTY
    Lightning Within 5
    Podcast

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