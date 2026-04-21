On this month's episode we sat down with Master Sgt. Brandon Vazquez, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants section chief, one of the Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year. We discuss what it takes to be a top tier leader and how to get out of your own way to achieve greatness.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91408
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643925.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:00
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 23 - Outstanding Airmen of the Year: MSgt Vasquez, by Jennifer Jensen and SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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