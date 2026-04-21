Lightning Within 5 - Episode 23 - Outstanding Airmen of the Year: MSgt Vasquez

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On this month's episode we sat down with Master Sgt. Brandon Vazquez, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants section chief, one of the Air Force's Outstanding Airmen of the Year. We discuss what it takes to be a top tier leader and how to get out of your own way to achieve greatness.