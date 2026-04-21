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    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP33: Through the Lens of a Maneuver Battalion, Applying Fundamentals to the Planning and Preparation Process (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP33: Through the Lens of a Maneuver Battalion, Applying Fundamentals to the Planning and Preparation Process (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Lt. Col. Trinidad Chavez, Senior Trainer of Operations Group sits down with the Capt. Abreu, Capt. Hansen and Sgt. First Class Essig to discuss applying fundamentals to the planning and preparing process to enable maneuver battalions’ success at the National Training Center. They talk about the Planning Process, Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP), Mission Analysis, Courses of Action (COA) Development the Rapid-Making and Synchronization Process (RDSP), staff synchronization, fighting products, rehearsals, and recommendations before coming to NTC.

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.

    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us on our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.

    Episode hosted by Lt. Col. Trinidad Chavez and edited by Annette Pritt

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 18:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91392
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111642161.mp3
    Length: 00:30:12
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP33: Through the Lens of a Maneuver Battalion, Applying Fundamentals to the Planning and Preparation Process (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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