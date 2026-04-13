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    AFN Naples Radio News - Mine Clearance and CROWS Training

    AFN Naples Radio News - Mine Clearance and CROWS Training

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.15.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260415-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 15, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting U.S. Central Command launching a mine clearance effort in the Straight of Hormuz and U.S. Air Force 39th Security forces Squadron conducting training on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 05:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91350
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635507.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Mine Clearance and CROWS Training, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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