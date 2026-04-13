AFN Naples Radio News - Mine Clearance and CROWS Training

260415-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 15, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting U.S. Central Command launching a mine clearance effort in the Straight of Hormuz and U.S. Air Force 39th Security forces Squadron conducting training on the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91350
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635507.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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