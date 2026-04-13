NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (APRIL 16, 2026) Lieutenant Junior Grade Stacie Powell, chaplain aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about mental health issues and resources available, April 14, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 02:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91341
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635223.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260416-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO3 Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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