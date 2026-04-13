AFN Daegu celebrates Month of the Military Child for April, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91337
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635211.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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