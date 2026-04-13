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    Month of the Military Child

    Month of the Military Child

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    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    AFN Daegu

    AFN Daegu celebrates Month of the Military Child for April, 2026.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91337
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635211.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by SSG Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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