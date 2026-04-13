The LOGSTAT: ParaLine - Streamlined Property Accountability

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Episode #48: Our first VIDEO podcast! Check out the links below. Property accountability can give anyone nightmares. The time it takes to conduct an inventory seems to be never-ending. Thus, we have continuously told ourselves, “there must be another way?” Well, gone are the days of the physical property book; Soldiers can now leverage mobile capabilities to track the condition and quantity of their equipment at a moment’s notice. And that is just one aspect of the new property accountability system called ParaLine that units will see arrive here in 2026. Therefore, to continue the HQDA G-4 miniseries, CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Seamus Wilson, the Deputy Director of G44 Materiel Management Directorate on the HQDA G4 staff, to introduce ParaLine to the force, which will modernize property accountability across all Army components by enabling faster inventory processing, increased accuracy, minimized readability errors, updating in real time, and enable more time for training.



For a video introduction of ParaLine, check out: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/970577/paraline-app



Video podcasts available on our DVIDS page and on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1



Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3_wuVhhgbA