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    The LOGSTAT: ParaLine - Streamlined Property Accountability

    The LOGSTAT: ParaLine - Streamlined Property Accountability

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    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #48: Our first VIDEO podcast! Check out the links below. Property accountability can give anyone nightmares. The time it takes to conduct an inventory seems to be never-ending. Thus, we have continuously told ourselves, “there must be another way?” Well, gone are the days of the physical property book; Soldiers can now leverage mobile capabilities to track the condition and quantity of their equipment at a moment’s notice. And that is just one aspect of the new property accountability system called ParaLine that units will see arrive here in 2026. Therefore, to continue the HQDA G-4 miniseries, CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Seamus Wilson, the Deputy Director of G44 Materiel Management Directorate on the HQDA G4 staff, to introduce ParaLine to the force, which will modernize property accountability across all Army components by enabling faster inventory processing, increased accuracy, minimized readability errors, updating in real time, and enable more time for training.

    For a video introduction of ParaLine, check out: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/970577/paraline-app

    Video podcasts available on our DVIDS page and on the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1

    Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3_wuVhhgbA

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 10:24
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91317
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111633227.mp3
    Length: 00:48:50
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The LOGSTAT: ParaLine - Streamlined Property Accountability, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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