(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Souda Bay Newscast - NSA Souda Bay's Sailor of the Quarters Awardees

    AFN Souda Bay Newscast - NSA Souda Bay's Sailor of the Quarters Awardees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    04.13.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2026) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay announces their Quarterly Sailor Award winners for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 on April 14, 2026. Master-at-Arms Seaman Elisa Washing speaks about how she earned the award as well as advice for others wanting to become a Sailor of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 06:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91313
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111632830.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Souda Bay Newscast - NSA Souda Bay's Sailor of the Quarters Awardees, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio