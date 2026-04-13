AFN Souda Bay Newscast - NSA Souda Bay's Sailor of the Quarters Awardees

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2026) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay announces their Quarterly Sailor Award winners for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 on April 14, 2026. Master-at-Arms Seaman Elisa Washing speaks about how she earned the award as well as advice for others wanting to become a Sailor of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)