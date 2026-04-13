A short public service announcement about proper etiquette and best practices when viewing the Sakura blooms in Japan. ( Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 01:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91308
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111632230.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanami Etiquette MRR, by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.