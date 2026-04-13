The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 32: Beyond the FAR: Demystifying Other Transaction Authorities (Part 1)

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In this first part, we sit down with experts Mr. Adam Caudle and Ms. Kristine Kassekert to discuss the history of Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs) and the broad statutory definitions for prototype projects under 10 USC 4022. We explore the "team sport" nature of these agreements, highlighting how the iterative process and the ability for vendors to collaborate can lead to better mission outcomes than traditional FAR-based acquisitions. We also address the common myth that OTs have "no rules," clarifying that while they offer flexibility, practitioners must still navigate legal boundaries such as the Procurement Integrity Act and the Anti-Deficiency Act while maintaining a robust written record.

Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.