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    NEWSCAST 01 APR 26: JMSDF CEREMONY & USS BLUE RIDGE

    NEWSCAST 01 APR 26: JMSDF CEREMONY & USS BLUE RIDGE

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    260401-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan (Apr. 1, 2026)
    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) held a ceremony to commemorate the establishment of the JMSDF Amphibious and Mine Warfare Group, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 23, 2026, and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departed Laem Chabang, Thailand, Mar. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 01:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91287
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111629584.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 01 APR 26: JMSDF CEREMONY & USS BLUE RIDGE, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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