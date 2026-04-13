NEWSCAST 01 APR 26: JMSDF CEREMONY & USS BLUE RIDGE

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260401-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan (Apr. 1, 2026)

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) held a ceremony to commemorate the establishment of the JMSDF Amphibious and Mine Warfare Group, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 23, 2026, and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departed Laem Chabang, Thailand, Mar. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)