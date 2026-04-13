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    KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and the Purpose of Rest

    KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and the Purpose of Rest

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.12.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Jessica Comfort, 86th Mission Support Group Air Force School Liaison, shares a method to show support for military children on April 9th, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Chap. (Lt. Col.) Robert Ginsberg, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy Garrison Chaplain, provides examples of resting on April 8th, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:20
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91271
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111625092.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and the Purpose of Rest, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    kmc
    chaplain
    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC 2026

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