A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Jessica Comfort, 86th Mission Support Group Air Force School Liaison, shares a method to show support for military children on April 9th, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Chap. (Lt. Col.) Robert Ginsberg, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Deputy Garrison Chaplain, provides examples of resting on April 8th, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91271
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111625092.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and the Purpose of Rest, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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