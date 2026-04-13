Okinawa Culture Tip: Ohayo gozaimasu

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Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. One culture tip highlights the importance of the morning greeting, "Ohayo gozaimasu." It is customary to use this cheerful greeting not only with friends and colleagues but also with neighbors and people you pass in your community. Offering a simple "Ohayo gozaimasu" is a sign of friendliness that helps build a positive atmosphere. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)