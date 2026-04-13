Okinawa Culture Tip: Eating Rice and Soup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91256" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip explained that when eating rice or soup, it is customary to lift the bowl with one hand and bring it closer to your mouth. Soup is typically sipped directly from the bowl, and chopsticks are used to eat the solid ingredients, reflecting an efficient and respected dining etiquette. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)