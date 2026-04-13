Okinawa Culture Tip: Eating Rice and Soup

Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip explained that when eating rice or soup, it is customary to lift the bowl with one hand and bring it closer to your mouth. Soup is typically sipped directly from the bowl, and chopsticks are used to eat the solid ingredients, reflecting an efficient and respected dining etiquette. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 01:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91256
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624218.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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