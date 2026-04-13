Seitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. This culture tip highlighted the 'oshibori,' or damp towel, provided in restaurants and other establishments. This towel is offered as a gesture of hospitality for cleaning one's hands before a meal and should not be used to wipe one's face or the table. After use, it is polite to fold it neatly and place it aside. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 23:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91255
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624169.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa Culture Tip: 'Oshibori,' or damp towel, by TSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.