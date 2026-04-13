Okinawa Culture Tip: Daijobu desu or it's ok

eitaro Sakugawa, American Forces Network Okinawa Secretary, shares cultural tips as a part of a 50-part Okinawa culture series to help Status of Forces Agreement personnel build positive relationships with local communities during the month of January 2026. One culture tip focused on understanding the phrase "Daijobu desu," which translates to "it's okay." While it can mean "I'm fine," it is frequently used as a polite way to decline an offer, functioning as a soft "no, thank you." Recognizing the context of this versatile phrase is key to respecting the indirect communication style common in Japan and avoiding misunderstandings. (Department of War Information Activity audio by Seitaro Sakugawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 23:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91254
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624168.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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