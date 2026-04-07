Eric Flores, the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council (NIBCC) executive board member and Race for the Warrior co-chair, and Kelly Harrison, the 122nd Fighter Wing family program manager, discuss the upcoming Race for the Warrior 5k fundraiser event which is hosted by the NIBCC. The NIBCC provides grants for service members in the northeast Indiana area during financial challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 17:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91221
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111619448.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:13
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 35 - Race for the Warrior 5K, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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