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    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 35 - Race for the Warrior 5K

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 35 - Race for the Warrior 5K

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    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Eric Flores, the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council (NIBCC) executive board member and Race for the Warrior co-chair, and Kelly Harrison, the 122nd Fighter Wing family program manager, discuss the upcoming Race for the Warrior 5k fundraiser event which is hosted by the NIBCC. The NIBCC provides grants for service members in the northeast Indiana area during financial challenges. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 17:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91221
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111619448.mp3
    Length: 00:28:13
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 35 - Race for the Warrior 5K, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    122nd Fighter Wing
    Indiana
    Air National Guard
    Race for the Warrior

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