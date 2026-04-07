Podcast 22 Summary
Episode 22, Total Force Service Center
AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and the services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights the Total Force Service Center.
Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102.
Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.
AFPC Resource links:
Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil
AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil
MyFSS Chat with Live Agent function: https://ece01.fr013.ttec.mil/system/templates/chat/afpc/index.html?subActivity=Chat&entryPointId=1004&templateName=aria&ver=v11&locale=en-US
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 12:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91213
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618730.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:51
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personnel Matters, Episode 22, Total Force Service Center, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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