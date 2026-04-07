A radio news story highlighting the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, running from April 6 to May 22, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. AFAF provides financial assistance, food donations, and other support to Airmen and their families in times of need, ensuring they remain focused and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 10:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91211
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618299.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: AFAF Campaign, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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