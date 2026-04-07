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    AFN Aviano Radio News: AFAF Campaign

    AFN Aviano Radio News: AFAF Campaign

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.08.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio news story highlighting the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign, running from April 6 to May 22, 2026, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. AFAF provides financial assistance, food donations, and other support to Airmen and their families in times of need, ensuring they remain focused and mission ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 10:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91211
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111618299.mp3
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: AFAF Campaign, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Campaign
    Air Force Assistance Fund
    Department of the Air Force
    Airmen
    Aviano Air Base
    Charity

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