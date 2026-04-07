Spangdahlem Radio News 260413 Joint Mental Health Engagement

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The following is a radio news report highlighting the United States and Georgia completing a joint mental health engagement in Tbilisi at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on April 9, 2026. Experts from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Europe Middle East and the U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa Command Surgeon’s Office worked with the Georgian Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Embassy to strengthen mental readiness and force health protection. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)