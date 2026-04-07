Spangdahlem Radio News 260410 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron

The following is a radio news report highlighting the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron has been named the 2025 U.S. Air Forces in Europe Outstanding Civil Engineer Unit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The award was given in recognition of the squadron’s performance in infrastructure support, emergency response, and combat readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91204
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111618086.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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