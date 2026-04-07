Spangdahlem Radio News 260410 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91204" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The following is a radio news report highlighting the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron has been named the 2025 U.S. Air Forces in Europe Outstanding Civil Engineer Unit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The award was given in recognition of the squadron’s performance in infrastructure support, emergency response, and combat readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)