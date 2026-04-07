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    Spangdahlem Radio News 260410 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260410 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report highlighting the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron has been named the 2025 U.S. Air Forces in Europe Outstanding Civil Engineer Unit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The award was given in recognition of the squadron’s performance in infrastructure support, emergency response, and combat readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91204
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111618086.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260410 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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