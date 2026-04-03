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    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 03, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 03, 2026

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    JAPAN

    04.02.2026

    Audio by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The Pentagon and defense contractor Boeing are gearing up production of a key component of the Patriot air defense system. Also, aircraft carrier U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford is headed for an 11th month at sea and a new record. Lastly, 32 U.S. Navy Seabees are heading home to California after six months in Antarctica.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 00:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91141
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111613674.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 03, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stars and Stripes Japan
    Stars and Stripes Pacific
    japan

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