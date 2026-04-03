In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The Pentagon and defense contractor Boeing are gearing up production of a key component of the Patriot air defense system. Also, aircraft carrier U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford is headed for an 11th month at sea and a new record. Lastly, 32 U.S. Navy Seabees are heading home to California after six months in Antarctica.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 00:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91141
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111613674.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines April 03, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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