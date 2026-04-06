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    Italian Air Force History Museum - Italian: Pannello Approfondimento B: La Crisi Libica (2011) – Operazioni Unified Protector e Odyssey Dawn

    Italian Air Force History Museum - Italian: Pannello Approfondimento B: La Crisi Libica (2011) – Operazioni Unified Protector e Odyssey Dawn

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    ITALY

    03.31.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Nel 2011, l'aeroporto fu il cuore pulsante delle operazioni Unified Protector e Odyssey Dawn durante la rivoluzione libica. Grazie alla sua posizione strategica, supportò in tempi rapidissimi l'embargo sulle armi e la No-Fly Zone, fornendo supporto logistico a una flotta multinazionale. Questo evento confermò Aviano come un "punto fermo" per la sicurezza del Mediterraneo e per la cooperazione tra Italia e Stati Uniti.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:31
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91132
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111612466.mp3
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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