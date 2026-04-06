Nel 2011, l'aeroporto fu il cuore pulsante delle operazioni Unified Protector e Odyssey Dawn durante la rivoluzione libica. Grazie alla sua posizione strategica, supportò in tempi rapidissimi l'embargo sulle armi e la No-Fly Zone, fornendo supporto logistico a una flotta multinazionale. Questo evento confermò Aviano come un "punto fermo" per la sicurezza del Mediterraneo e per la cooperazione tra Italia e Stati Uniti.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91132
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111612466.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - Italian: Pannello Approfondimento B: La Crisi Libica (2011) – Operazioni Unified Protector e Odyssey Dawn, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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