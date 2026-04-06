This section of the exhibition focuses on the identity of the Aviano Fighter School between the World Wars. The school's insignia, an eagle protecting its "eaglets," symbolized its mission to train young pilots for Italy's Royal Air Force.
Key training aircraft of the era included the Fiat CR.20 biplane for basic aerobatic and combat instruction, and its more powerful evolution, the Fiat CR. Asso. At this time, Aviano was considered an "academy of courage" where pilots honed advanced combat tactics and perfected the art of formation flying, a skill that would bring Italian aviators international fame.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 07:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91118
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111612196.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
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|0
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This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 4 - The Eagle and its Eaglets – The Aviano Fighter School, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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