Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 5

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Do you know the signs? It’s more than just a gut feeling. It’s a pattern. This week, we're joined by personal safety expert Kelly Sayre to learn how to recognize the signs of stalking, protect ourselves, and fight back. This is an episode you can't afford to miss. Link in the show notes for the Bulletin on Stalking.