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    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 5

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 5

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    Do you know the signs? It’s more than just a gut feeling. It’s a pattern. This week, we're joined by personal safety expert Kelly Sayre to learn how to recognize the signs of stalking, protect ourselves, and fight back. This is an episode you can't afford to miss. Link in the show notes for the Bulletin on Stalking.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91113
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111610599.mp3
    Length: 01:02:12
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 5, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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