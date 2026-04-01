Do you know the signs? It’s more than just a gut feeling. It’s a pattern. This week, we're joined by personal safety expert Kelly Sayre to learn how to recognize the signs of stalking, protect ourselves, and fight back. This is an episode you can't afford to miss. Link in the show notes for the Bulletin on Stalking.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 14:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91113
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111610599.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:12
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 5, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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