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    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 6 - 1939 – The Bombardment Academy and Torpedo Bombers

    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 6 - 1939 – The Bombardment Academy and Torpedo Bombers

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    ITALY

    03.31.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    In 1939, Aviano Airport was designated the headquarters for the prestigious Royal Bombardment School, transforming it into a premier training center for Italian bomber crews.
    The most iconic aircraft of this period was the Savoia-Marchetti S.79 "Sparviero," which, though originally a bomber, became legendary as a torpedo bomber used in famous long-range missions against targets like Gibraltar. An original torpedo from this era is highlighted as a key historical artifact.
    The school utilized a varied fleet for comprehensive training, which also included other notable aircraft such as the CANT Z.1007 "Alcione," the Caproni Ca.310 "Libeccio," and the Savoia-Marchetti SM.81 "Pipistrello."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 11:58
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91111
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111610300.mp3
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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