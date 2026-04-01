Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Banner 6 - 1939 – The Bombardment Academy and Torpedo Bombers

In 1939, Aviano Airport was designated the headquarters for the prestigious Royal Bombardment School, transforming it into a premier training center for Italian bomber crews.
The most iconic aircraft of this period was the Savoia-Marchetti S.79 "Sparviero," which, though originally a bomber, became legendary as a torpedo bomber used in famous long-range missions against targets like Gibraltar. An original torpedo from this era is highlighted as a key historical artifact.
The school utilized a varied fleet for comprehensive training, which also included other notable aircraft such as the CANT Z.1007 "Alcione," the Caproni Ca.310 "Libeccio," and the Savoia-Marchetti SM.81 "Pipistrello."
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 11:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91111
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111610300.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|IT
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