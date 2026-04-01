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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Air Base Track Closure

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Air Base Track Closure

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Dragon Fitness Center’s track closure at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Dragon Fitness Center has provided an alternate route for runners during the closure, sustaining the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 09:12
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91096
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111609783.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Air Base Track Closure, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Air Force fitness
    combat readiness
    PFA
    Physical Readiness
    fitness training
    31st Fighter Wing

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