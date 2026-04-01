A radio spot highlighting the Dragon Fitness Center’s track closure at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Dragon Fitness Center has provided an alternate route for runners during the closure, sustaining the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to deploy and fight from home. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 09:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91096
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111609783.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Air Base Track Closure, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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